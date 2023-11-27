Canaan Inc - ADR (CAN) Price Target Increased by 12.50% to 6.12

The average one-year price target for Canaan Inc - ADR (NASDAQ:CAN) has been revised to 6.12 / share. This is an increase of 12.50% from the prior estimate of 5.44 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 5.56 to a high of 6.82 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 253.76% from the latest reported closing price of 1.73 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 109 funds or institutions reporting positions in Canaan Inc - ADR. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 2.68% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CAN is 0.28%, a decrease of 10.57%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 10.29% to 38,130K shares. The put/call ratio of CAN is 0.07, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Invesco holds 3,703K shares representing 2.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,899K shares, representing an increase of 21.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CAN by 89.49% over the last quarter.

BLOK - Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF holds 2,922K shares representing 1.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,815K shares, representing an increase of 37.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CAN by 41.30% over the last quarter.

Toroso Investments holds 2,812K shares representing 1.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,909K shares, representing a decrease of 3.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CAN by 24.51% over the last quarter.

Van Eck Associates holds 2,374K shares representing 1.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,752K shares, representing an increase of 26.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CAN by 16.10% over the last quarter.

KOMP - SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF holds 2,226K shares representing 1.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 289K shares, representing an increase of 87.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CAN by 469.14% over the last quarter.

Canaan Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Canaan Creative, known simply as Canaan, is a China-based computer hardware manufacturer. Established in 2013 by N.G. Zhang, Canaan specializes in Blockchain servers and ASIC microprocessors for use in bitcoin mining.

