Canaan Explodes Higher on Blockbuster Earnings Report

What happened

It's every investor's favorite season once again: earnings season. For China-based chipmaker Canaan (NASDAQ: CAN), today's price action certainly suggests there's a lot for investors to cheer.

The maker of Bitcoin mining machines reported blowout fourth-quarter numbers today, resulting in a surge of more than 14% as of 11:45 a.m. ET.

Today's move comes on the heels of a number of strong days for Canaan over the past week, as investors seemed to be pricing in excellent results. It appears Canaan delivered, and then some, considering today's impressive surge.

So what

Canaan's Q4 and full-year numbers took many investors by surprise. Net revenue for the quarter increased by more than 5,700%, with gross profit of $233 million blowing away last year's profit of $1.4 million. For the full year, these numbers were equally impressive. The company reported net revenue of $783 million compared to $70 million for 2020. And net income came in at $314 million, compared to a loss of $34 million the year prior.

Much of this growth was a result of an increase in total computing power sold. The company sold 7.7 million terahashes per second of computing power, up 15% year over year. Additionally, the company's AI segment and other businesses experienced strong growth.

Now what

Canaan's ASIC Bitcoin mining machines are among the first, and most well-known, models out there. For Bitcoin miners, Canaan's products are very important. Of course, Bitcoin price fluctuations can change demand for Canaan's products over time. However, considering the positive momentum we've seen of late in this regard, there's a lot of enthusiasm for this company, considering these numbers.

On a trailing basis, Canaan's valuation of $1.06 billion at the time of writing suggests a price-to-earnings multiple of only 3.4. For value investors out there looking for leveraged exposure to Bitcoin, Canaan certainly provides a compelling investment thesis at these levels.

10 stocks we like better than Canaan Inc.

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Canaan Inc. wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 20, 2022

Chris MacDonald has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns and recommends Bitcoin. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.