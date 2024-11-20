Canaan Expands Bitcoin Mining in North America

Canaan (CAN) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Canaan Inc. is expanding its Bitcoin mining footprint in Texas and Pennsylvania through strategic partnerships, aiming for a 10 exahash per second (EH/s) capacity in North America by mid-2025. The company plans to install thousands of its Avalon A14 and A15 mining machines at joint sites, boosting its computing power significantly. These efforts underline Canaan’s commitment to strengthening its presence in the North American mining market.
For further insights into CAN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Nvidia Stock Could Take a Beating from Supply Snags on Blackwell Chips
- ‘This Is Just Pure Hype,’ Says Top Investor About Tesla Stock
- Will Palantir Stock Crash to $28? Jefferies Sounds the Alarm
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.