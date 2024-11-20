News & Insights

Canaan Expands Bitcoin Mining in North America

Canaan (CAN) has released an update.

Canaan Inc. is expanding its Bitcoin mining footprint in Texas and Pennsylvania through strategic partnerships, aiming for a 10 exahash per second (EH/s) capacity in North America by mid-2025. The company plans to install thousands of its Avalon A14 and A15 mining machines at joint sites, boosting its computing power significantly. These efforts underline Canaan’s commitment to strengthening its presence in the North American mining market.

For further insights into CAN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

