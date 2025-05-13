CANAAN Earnings Preview: Recent $CAN Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

CANAAN ($CAN) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $87,163,000 and earnings of -$0.07 per share.

CANAAN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 57 institutional investors add shares of CANAAN stock to their portfolio, and 36 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

CANAAN Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CAN in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Benchmark issued a "Buy" rating on 05/06/2025

Compass Point issued a "Buy" rating on 03/18/2025

