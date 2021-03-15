Canaan Creative Sees Miner Sales Rise Amid Soaring Bitcoin Prices

Nasdaq-listed Canaan Creative (CAN) says orders for its cryptocurrency mining machines are rising amid sky-high prices for bitcoin.

The China-based company said in a statement that presales of mining machines to the North American market have reached about 120,000 units, up 17% from mid-February, according to a Global Times report.

Canaan had already seen increased demand for its equipment from North America and Central Asia region from late 2020, said the firm in February.

Amid a worldwide shortage of processors, the firm had approached a number of fabrication plants in advance, allowing the company to produce products according to market demand, per the report.

Bitcoin prices have climbed from around $48,000 in mid-February to a record high of over $61,500 on Saturday, according to the CoinDesk 20. The cryptocurrency took a downturn Monday as institutional investment faded and investors took profits.

CoinDesk reached out to Canaan for further details but did not receive a reply by press time.

