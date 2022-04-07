Canaan Continues To Decline

(RTTNews) - Canaan Inc. (CAN) shares are sliding more than 17 percent on Thursday morning trade, continuing a down-trend since April 4. There were no corporate announcements on the day to influence the stock movement today.

Currently, shares are at $4.97, down 18.43 percent from the previous close of $6.09 on a volume of 6,999,943. The shares have traded in a range of $3.10-$19.73 on average volume of 5,188,691 for the last 52 weeks.

