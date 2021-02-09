Canaan CFO Resigns Citing ‘Personal Reasons’

Publicly traded mining machine manufacturer Canaan Inc. (CAN) announced the resignation of CFO Quanfu Hong and named Tong He as acting CFO.

Hong’s resignation was due to “personal reasons,” the Beijing-based company said.

Acting CFO He has served as the company’s director of finance since July 2020.

A date for the Nasdaq-listed company’s earnings has not been set yet.

Shares of Canaan have gained 8% so far in 2021, currently trading around $7.25. Bitcoin rose over 50% in the same period.

