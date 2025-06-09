Markets
Canaan CEO And CFO Purchase Addl. Shares Of Company's Stock In The Open Market

June 09, 2025 — 07:51 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Canaan, Inc. (CAN), an innovator in crypto mining, announced Monday that its chairman and chief executive officer, Nangeng Zhang, and its chief financial officer, James Jin Cheng, had purchased additional shares of the Company's stock in the open market.

The Singapore-based company noted that such transactions complied with the Company's internal trading policy as well as relevant laws and regulations.

Zhang and Cheng together acquired an aggregate of 817,268 American Depositary Shares or ADSs, at an average price of US$0.76 per ADS.

Markets
