Canaan Announces Record Bitcoin Mining Month with Over 109 BTC Mined

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN), an innovator in Bitcoin mining, reported today their bitcoin mining update for the month ending May 31, 2025, with 109 bitcoins mined. The company’s total bitcoin holdings rose to 1,466 BTC.

“In May 2025, despite the 10% increase in tariffs on our Malaysia-made Bitcoin mining machines due to ongoing U.S. trade uncertainties, we remained focused on executing our strategic priorities with discipline and agility,” said the Chairman and CEO of Canaan Nangeng Zhang. “By capitalizing on the favorable momentum inbitcoin prices we achieved a 25% month-over-month increase in our bitcoin production, reaching a record 109 bitcoins. This performance marks a new monthly high for our mining production and brings our total cryptocurrency holdings to an all-time high of 1,466 bitcoins at month-end.”

As of May 31, 2025, Canaan’s current mining projects add to 7.27 EH/s of operating and 8.75 EH/s deployed hashrate. In America, 3.09 EH/s is energized, including a 0.02 EH/s in Canada. Ethiopia’s contribute 4.13 EH/s energized and the Middle East facility delivers 0.03 EH/s energized. Total estimated global capacity stands at 8.75 EH/s.

“Our installed and operational hashrates reached 8.75 EH/s and 7.27 EH/s, respectively, underscoring the continued buildout of our global mining operations,” stated Zhang. “We also achieved a new historical high in installed computing power, while maintaining a competitive all-in power cost. This performance demonstrates our ability to execute on our strategy of efficient and sustainable growth.”

“With Bitcoin prices climbing to historic levels, we’re seeing increased global demand for our mining machines,” commented Zhang. “Combined with the strength of our mining operations and our disciplined approach to capital allocation, we remain confident in our business fundamentals and our ability to deliver long-term value to our shareholders.”

On June 9, 2025, the company announced that its CEO and its CFO acquired 817,268 of American Depositary Shares at an average price of US$0.76 per ADS, showing their belief in the company’s future.

“My share purchase underscores my belief in Canaan’s vision and the tremendous opportunities ahead,” stated Zhang in the announcement. “Both James and I believe there is a significant disconnect between our current ADS price and the value we believe we can deliver in the coming years.”

This post Canaan Announces Record Bitcoin Mining Month with Over 109 BTC Mined first appeared on Bitcoin Magazine and is written by Oscar Zarraga Perez.

