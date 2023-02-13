Can Zymeworks (ZYME) Beat Expectations This Earnings Season?

We expect investors to focus on the updates related to Zymeworks Inc. ZYME pipeline candidates when it reports fourth-quarter 2022 results in late February.

Shares of Zymeworks have increased 25% in the past year against the industry’s decline of 8.5%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

ZYME’s earnings surpassed expectations in two of the trailing four quarters, the average positive surprise being 1.70%. In the last reported quarter, Zymeworks reported a positive earnings surprise of 23.40%.

Let us see how things have shaped up for the quarter to be reported.

Factors to Consider

In the absence of a marketed product, ZYME is expected to provide updates on its pipeline candidates, mainly Zanidatamab for the treatment of patients with HER2-expressing cancers.

Zymeworks and partners, BeiGene Ltd BGNE and Jazz Pharmaceuticals Ireland Limited JAZZ, are jointly developing ZYME’s lead product candidate zanidatamab. Zymewoks has entered into separate agreements with BieGene and Jazz Pharmaceuticals. Per the terms of the agreements, each of BeiGene and Jazz has been given exclusive rights to develop and commercialize zanidatamab in different territories.

Zanidatamab, a HER2-targeted bispecific antibody, is currently being evaluated in global phase I, phase II and pivotal clinical studies to treat patients with HER2-expressing cancers, including biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, breast and other tumor types. In December 2022, Zymeworks announced positive top-line data from its HERIZON-BTC-01 phase IIb study of zanidatamab as monotherapy in patients with previously treated HER2-amplified and expressing biliary tract cancers. In the study, Zanidatamab as monotherapy achieved a confirmed objective response rate of 41.3% and a median duration of response of 12.9 months in the above-mentioned patient group. Full results from the study are expected to be presented at a medical meeting in 2023.

Zymeworks, along with partner, BeiGene is also working on an antibody drug conjugate with zanidatamab zovodotin (ZW49) in a phase I study to treat patients with locally advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing cancers upon failure of treatment with existing approved therapies. This study is currently enrolling patients.

Earnings Whisper

Our proven model conclusively predicts an earnings beat for Zymeworks in the to-be-reported quarter. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy), or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. This is the case here as elaborated below.

Earnings ESP: Zymeworks’ Earnings ESP is +8.87% as the Most Accurate Estimate of $5.03 is higher than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.62. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Zymeworks Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Zymeworks Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Zymeworks Inc. Quote

Zacks Rank: Zymeworks has a Zacks Rank #3

Another Stock to Consider

Here is a biotech stock that has the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this time around:

Editas Medicine, Inc. EDIT has an Earnings ESP of +8.58% and a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Editas’ stock has declined 38.2% in the past year. Editas beat earnings estimates in all the last four quarters. EDIT has an earnings surprise of 11.12% on average.

Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (JAZZ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Editas Medicine, Inc. (EDIT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

BeiGene, Ltd. (BGNE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Zymeworks Inc. (ZYME) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.