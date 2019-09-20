Can Zuckerberg's Charm Offensive Work?

Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Facebook (FB), met with Donald Trump yesterday at the White House. Trump, in his inimitable way, tweeted out a picture and called it a "nice meeting," while Facebook opted for the more grown up sounding description of it as a "good, constructive meeting." Zuckerberg also met with legislators at a dinner that reports indicate was a little less cordial.

Facebook’s CEO, it seems, is launching a charm offensive against Washington. Given that attacking Facebook is a rare example of a bipartisan act in Congress these days, that isn’t a bad idea.

When a corporation comes under fire from both the left and right wings of American politics, one of two things is true. Either they are doing something very wrong, or they are doing something very right. If you look at the substance of the political attacks on Facebook right now, it seems to be more of the latter than the former. That is not to say that there aren’t issues that need addressing, but, as is so often the case, politics is obscuring those issues of privacy and control of one’s own data that even Zuckerberg realizes merit some changes.

The attack from the right seems to be based on a sense that Facebook, and other social media companies exhibit a bias against them. To be honest, that could be taken a little more seriously were it not for the fact that the American right has been claiming bias by all kinds of media over the last couple of decades, even as they have gained and consolidated political power. There could be some truth to the claims, but when accurate, truthful, well researched reporting of a story is attacked as “fake news” because it shows the President in a bad light, it is hard to take their complaints seriously. The story of the boy who cried wolf comes to mind.

It wasn’t that long ago that the left was claiming bias against them by Facebook. The lack of regulation of news that really was fake or misleading during the last election, and the sale of data to Cambridge Analytica, had them all up in arms. As I said, when both sides of the political divide claim that you are biased against them, you are probably doing something right.

That isn’t to say that the attacks from the left are any more valid though. The main thrust there seems to be simply that Facebook is too successful, too good at what they do. The claim that they have a monopoly will come as news to companies like Twitter (TWTR). They may have a monopoly on the everyday, “family and friends” area of social media, but complaining about that is like complaining that Ford (F) has a monopoly because they are the only company that produces Fords. It is simply what they do and punishing them for doing it well makes no sense.

Zuckerberg, in admitting that there are problems and talking to the company’s critics is attempting to control the potential damage. The question for investors is how successful will he be.

The answer probably depends on whether or not the Republicans and Democrats in Congress can remain united in their desire to punish the company for its perceived ills. I don’t know about you, but in the current environment, I would rather bet against that possibility. By admitting that there are problems and engaging in a conversation about how to address them, Zuckerberg is giving the politicians an out. Changes can be made that will allow both sides to tell their voters that they are doing something, but which will allow Facebook to continue doing what it is good at: making money.

I would still caution about rushing in to buy now, as the political imperative as an election approaches demands some tough talk over the next few months. Any weakness that results from that, however, should be seen as a buying opportunity.

