Can Yutrepia Maintain Momentum for LQDA Stock in 2026?

Liquidia Corporation’s LQDA lead drug, Yutrepia, has delivered a strong performance since its launch, generating sales of approximately $130 million in the first quarter of 2026.

Launched in June 2025, Yutrepia was approved by the FDA in May 2025 for the treatment of both pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD).

The drug is an inhaled dry-powder version of treprostinil made with the company’s proprietary PRINT technology, designed to deliver medicine deeper into the lungs through an easy-to-use inhaler and allow higher doses than other inhaled treprostinil treatments.

As of April 30, 2026, Yutrepia had received more than 4,500 unique patient prescriptions since its launch, with approximately 3,750 patients having initiated treatment. The prescription-to-start conversion rate remained strong at 85% or higher, consistent with previously reported levels. Since its launch, Yutrepia has been prescribed by more than 980 physicians. Meanwhile, the number of physicians who have prescribed the drug to at least five patients increased about 25% from the end of February to approximately 270.

Strong Yutrepia sales helped drive the company's third consecutive profitable quarter, with net income reaching $52.9 million in the first quarter.

The investment case for Liquidia centers on the successful commercialization of Yutrepia, continued market share gains in pulmonary hypertension and the company's potential to evolve into a profitable specialty pharmaceutical player with a growing base of recurring revenues.

LQDA Faces Competition in PAH Market

Liquidia's products and pipeline candidates for PAH compete across several established and clinically validated treatment pathways. These include endothelin receptor antagonists (ERAs) such as bosentan, macitentan and ambrisentan; phosphodiesterase-5 (PDE5) inhibitors, including tadalafil and sildenafil; soluble guanylate cyclase (sGC) stimulators such as riociguat; activin signaling inhibitors like sotatercept; and agonists of the prostacyclin pathway that either bind to the IP receptor, such as selexipag, or are analogs of endogenous prostacyclin, such as treprostinil, iloprost and epoprostenol.

These therapies may be used either as standalone treatments or in combination and are available in both branded and generic formulations.

United Therapeutics UTHR markets four medicines in the United States to treat PAH: Remodulin, an injectable formulation of treprostinil, Orenitram, an oral version of treprostinil, Tyvaso, an inhaled version of treprostinil, and Adcirca (tadalafil; under an in-license from Eli Lilly and Company) tablets. Remodulin is approved for both subcutaneous (SC) and intravenous (IV) use.

United Therapeutics markets two versions of Tyvaso — the nebulized version and a dry powder inhalation (DPI) formulation.

Tyvaso DPI is a dry-powder formulation commercialized by UTHR in partnership with MannKind Corporation.

Oral products are perceived to be more convenient than inhaled and infused products. Oral treatment Orenitram is sold by United Therapeutics.

The acquisition of Actelion diversified pharma giant Johnson & Johnson JNJ in the PAH market.

JNJ’s Uptravi (selexipag) is approved to treat PAH. Johnson & Johnson has another PAH drug in its portfolio, named Opsumit.

LQDA’s Share Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Shares of LQDA have surged 130% year to date compared with the industry’s growth of 6.3%.



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Going by the price/sales ratio, LQDA shares currently trade at 8.02X forward sales, higher than the industry’s average of 1.91X but lower than its mean of 14.68X.



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 earnings per share has moved north to $3.02 from $1.50 and that for 2027 EPS has jumped to $4.92 from $2.91 in the past 60 days.



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LQDA currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.





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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.