Can You Retire Comfortably With $900,000? Here's What the Math Says.

Key Points

A $900,000 nest egg might give you a $36,000 annual income plus Social Security.

Whether that's enough for you depends on your lifestyle.

It's important to know what income your savings will give you ahead of retirement.

The $23,760 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook ›

Given that many Americans don't manage to save any money for retirement, nearing the end of your career with $900,000 banked is something to be proud of. But is $900,000 enough for a comfortable retirement, or will you still need to cut corners, work part-time, and make sacrifices?

The answer largely depends on what you want your retirement to look like. Let's dig in.

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The annual income a $900,000 portfolio can generate

While $900,000 looks like a lot of money on paper (or on your laptop screen), the reality is that you're not going to spend it all at once -- or at least you certainly shouldn't. So it's important to know what $900,000 gives you on an annual basis.

If you use the popular 4% rule, a $900,000 portfolio could result in $36,000 of annual income plus adjustments for inflation. By itself, $36,000 may not seem like a lot. But as of May 2026, the average monthly Social Security benefit for retirees was about $2,083. On an annual basis, that means the typical retiree getting benefits collects around $25,000.

When we combine that annual Social Security benefit with $36,000 a year in portfolio withdrawals, it amounts to about $61,000, or roughly $5,000 a month. If your needs are modest and your expenses aren't too high, that could easily work for you.

For example, let's say you have a paid-off home, low property taxes, a modest car payment, and hobbies that include fishing, hiking, and other local activities. Even with Medicare premiums and healthcare costs to grapple with, you may find that an annual $61,000 income allows you to keep up with your bills with minimal stress.

On the other hand, if you still have a $2,000 monthly mortgage payment to make and reside in an area where property taxes run $10,000 a year, living on $61,000 per year in retirement may not be as easy. In that case, you may need to consider working part-time to ensure that you're able to cover your needs.

Know what sort of income and lifestyle your portfolio will give you

A $900,000 retirement account balance may be more than enough money for one retiree and nowhere close to enough for another. That's why it's important to break down your savings by annual income, no matter what your portfolio balance looks like.

If you realize that your annual income won't suffice in covering your needs, it's best to draw that conclusion before you retire. That way, you can adjust your plans.

Let's say you're counting on getting $72,000 a year in retirement income but your $900,000 portfolio plus Social Security leaves you about $10,000 shy of that goal per year. That may motivate you to extend your career by a year or two to not only boost your savings, but also delay Social Security for larger monthly checks.

So don't wait until retirement to see what sort of lifestyle your savings will give you. Run the numbers while you're still working so you have more options.

The $23,760 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook

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