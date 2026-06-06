Can You Retire Comfortably on $750,000 in Savings?

Key Points

A $750,000 nest egg could give you $30,000 a year in income using the 4% rule.

If you get a nice Social Security check, you may be able to maintain a nice lifestyle.

If $750,000 isn't enough, you can always work to boost your income or spend more mindfully.

The $23,760 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook ›

There are many people who reach retirement age with no money saved whatsoever. So if you're about to retire and your IRA or 401(k) has a $750,000 balance, you should give yourself a pat on the back for building a sizable nest egg.

Even though $750,000 isn't a fortune, it's hardly a negligible sum. But whether it's enough to retire comfortably really depends on you.

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The annual income a $750,000 nest egg might give you

You're probably aware that if you're retiring with $750,000, you may need to stretch that money across several decades. So it's important to come up with a smart withdrawal strategy.

If you use the popular 4% rule, your $750,000 nest egg will give you $30,000 a year of income. That does not include inflation adjustments, which the 4% rule allows for.

You may also be able to withdraw at a slightly higher rate than 4% depending on how your money is invested, which could give you more leeway. If you maintain a larger concentration of stocks, your portfolio might gain enough year to year that you're able to get more money out of it. And if you balance that larger stock allocation with a cash cushion, you can hold it more safely.

That said, your $750,000 nest egg probably isn't your only source of retirement income. If you managed to save that much, there's a good chance you worked and earned enough to be eligible for Social Security.

The average monthly Social Security benefit is about $2,081. On an annual basis, that's about $25,000. Add that to your $30,000, and you're looking at a yearly retirement income of $55,000, which gives you close to $4,600 per month to spend.

If you don't have a mortgage, have modest expenses, and live in a relatively affordable part of the country, that monthly budget may be more than enough. If you still have a mortgage or rent payment to make each month and live in an expensive ZIP code, you might struggle.

Of course, you may be eligible for a larger Social Security benefit than what the average retiree collects today. And if you delay your claim past full retirement age, you could boost whatever benefit you're eligible for by up to 24%. So that's something to keep in mind if you're approaching retirement with $750,000 and don't want to extend your time in the workforce to save more.

How to make $750,000 in savings last longer

If you manage your $750,000 in savings wisely, you may find that you're able to lead a comfortable lifestyle while also limiting your risk of running out of money. But it's important to budget carefully and set priorities.

If keeping a larger home is important to you, you may need to cut back on leisure spending. If you'd rather have money for hobbies and travel, you may want to downsize or reduce other large expenses. Giving up a car, for example, may be doable if you retire in a walkable city with public transportation.

It's also a good idea to consider part-time work if you feel your savings won't give you the lifestyle you're after. Thanks to the gig economy, you may be able to earn money in a flexible manner without locking yourself into a rigid schedule. Consulting in your former field may be an option, too.

You may also want to consider relocating if you live someplace where the cost of everything from food to property taxes is elevated. Moving to an area where you can save money across almost all of your spending categories could help you do more with the savings you have.

A $750,000 could easily make for a comfortable retirement if you pair it with a boosted monthly Social Security check and earnings from a job. Or, you may not need to work if you have modest expenses and needs. The key is to think about what you want your retirement to look like, set priorities, and choose smart investments so your portfolio keeps working for you.

The $23,760 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook

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