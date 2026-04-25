Can You Retire Comfortably on $500,000 in Savings?

Key Points

Retiring on $500,000 could be possible, depending on the lifestyle you want.

You'll likely have Social Security benefits to help you cover some of your costs.

Delaying retirement or working part time could help if you're worried about not having enough.

The $23,760 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook ›

Saving $500,000 for retirement is a huge accomplishment, and it's one you should be proud of if you've managed to pull it off. At the same time, it's normal to wonder whether it's actually enough. Retirement can last 30 or more years for some people, and living costs keep rising.

The truth is, a lot depends on where and how you live and whether you have other income sources to rely upon in retirement. Here's a closer look at what a $500,000 retirement could actually look like.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

What a retirement on $500,000 would actually look like

You need a retirement withdrawal strategy to help you stretch your savings as long as possible. There are different options, but one of the most popular is the 4% rule. This says you can withdraw 4% of your savings in the first year of your retirement, and then adjust that amount annually for inflation. It's supposed to help your savings last at least 30 years.

If we apply that to a $500,000 nest egg, that means you could safely withdraw $20,000 in your first year of retirement. That's not much, but it's likely not all you'll have access to either.

You'll probably receive a Social Security benefit each month. The average retirement benefit as of March 2026 is $2,079 per month. That amounts to just under $25,000 per year. Add this to your $20,000 in personal savings, and now you have roughly $45,000 per year to spend.

Married couples may qualify for two monthly checks, which can further add to their household income. The average spousal benefit is $986 per month as of March 2026, or about $12,000 per year. If a couple receives one spousal benefit and one retirement benefit, plus $20,000 from personal savings, they'd have nearly $57,000 in annual income. A couple that receives two average retirement benefits would have roughly $70,000 in annual income.

But these are only averages. If you qualify for smaller Social Security benefits, you might have a smaller annual income. Even if you're eligible for average or above-average Social Security checks, that doesn't mean you'll have enough to fund the lifestyle you want.

What to do if you're worried you won't have enough

If you're worried that your personal savings and Social Security benefits won't go far enough in retirement, you have a few options. You could maintain a side hustle throughout retirement, or opt for a phased retirement in which you gradually reduce your hours. This enables you to increase your annual income without withdrawing more of your personal savings.

You could also consider delaying retirement. This will give you more time to save and allow the savings you already have to grow further. Then, you may be able to withdraw more per year in retirement without fear of draining your savings too quickly.

The $23,760 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook

If you're like most Americans, you're a few years (or more) behind on your retirement savings. But a handful of little-known "Social Security secrets" could help ensure a boost in your retirement income.

One easy trick could pay you as much as $23,760 more... each year! Once you learn how to maximize your Social Security benefits, we think you could retire confidently with the peace of mind we're all after. Join Stock Advisor to learn more about these strategies.

View the "Social Security secrets" »

The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.