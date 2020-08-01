Can You Pay Rent With a Credit Card?

Image source: Getty Images

If your finances have been hard hit and you don't know where you'll find the money to pay this month's rent, it's important that you know this: It is possible to pay rent with a credit card. Before you do so, though, make sure you understand how it works, how much it might cost, and what your alternatives are.

Can I pay my rent with a credit card?

Yes, but it's not ideal (we go into some alternatives below).

The process may not be as direct as handing over a credit card. Some landlords accept cards, and others do not. Even if your landlord is firmly planted in the "does not accept credit cards" camp, you can use your credit card to pay through a third-party payment service like Plastiq.

Along with dozens of its competitors, Plastiq allows you to use your credit card to pay for things that cannot typically be charged, like rent. According to its website, Plastiq charges, on average, a 2.85% transaction fee. If your rent payment is $1,000 per month, paying it through Plastiq would cost an additional $28.50. Over a year, that's an extra $342.

What about a cash advance? It's a terrible idea. The average cost to take out a cash advance is 5%. If your monthly rent payment is $1,000, the cash advance fee would be $50. In addition, the average interest rate on a cash advance is 23.68%. To add insult to injury, there is no grace period -- you'd begin paying interest on that money immediately.

It's important to be cautious when deciding whether or not to pay rent with a credit card. As compound interest is added to your debt, you will move deeper into dangerous financial territory.

Better alternatives to paying by card

Millions of Americans are having trouble making rent payments right now. However, paying by credit card can put you into debt and cost you a pretty penny in interest charges. If you haven't already, consider the following instead:

Look into Rent Assistance. If you're currently out of work, dealing with reduced hours, or experiencing lower household income, you may qualify.

If your situation is due to coronavirus, reach out to one of the many organizations currently working to help Americans stay in their homes through the pandemic.

Be honest about your circumstances and ask your landlord if they will accept a partial payment. Many landlords prefer partial payments to dealing with an eviction.

Cut your utility costs.

Call your utility company, cell phone provider, credit card company, and car lender to find out if they offer assistance to people who are struggling financially through the pandemic.

Save money on groceries. If you're having trouble paying the bills, you're likely welcome at most local food banks (yes, even if you're employed). You can also try shopping sales, freezing leftovers, and meal planning and other money-saving grocery shopping techniques.

If you find making bi-weekly payments more manageable, ask your landlord to allow you break your monthly payment in two.

Get a roommate or rent out a room. If you're planning on renting a room (instead of adding a roommate to your lease), make sure to check local government requirements before jumping in.

If you have a special skill (like sewing, finishing floors, or tiling backsplashes), find out if your landlord will allow you to make improvements to empty units in return for reduced rent.

Take on a side-hustle from home.

Sell things you no longer need.

Don't start by paying rent with your credit card and racking up debt. There are many ways to make ends meet that don't plunge you into high-interest debt.

What happens if I pay my rent with a credit card?

Paying your rent with a credit card may get you out of a short-term jam, but as we saw above, it can be costly.

If you can't pay off the balance every month, you'll start accumulating expensive interest fees. Credit card debt can cost you hundreds in extra fees over the years and take a long time to pay off, especially if you're only paying the minimum.

Landlords almost always pass credit card transaction fees on to their tenants. Even those who are currently covering transaction fees will likely pass them back to their tenants once the threat of COVID-19 has eased. Transaction fees can range from 2.5% to 2.9%. For example, if your rent is $1,000 a month and you are charged a transaction fee of 2.5%, that is an extra $25 per month.

If you want to use a credit card to pay rent so that you can rack up credit card rewards points, the transaction fees will almost always be as much or more than the rewards you could have earned.

Charging something as significant as your rent payment each month (even if you pay it off in full) increases your debt-to-income ratio and can lower your credit score.

Of course, if you are facing eviction or considering more drastic measures such as a payday loan, and you don't qualify for any time of government assistance whatsoever, paying by credit card might be your best option.

If you absolutely have to pay with a credit card, consider opening a card with a no-interest introductory period (some offer no interest for as long as 18 months). This can save you hundreds in extra interest charges, as long as you're able to pay off the balance before the no-interest period is over.

Long time coming

Americans have been asking for years if it is possible to pay rent with a credit card. And for years, the answer from most landlords has been "absolutely not."

In all fairness, landlords who refuse credit card payments have legitimate concerns, including:

An angry tenant may pay rent, then dispute the transaction. If that tenant manages to convince their credit card company that they never approved the charge, the transaction can be reversed, and the landlord left with nothing.

Credit card payments are not automatically processed. In fact, it can take days for a landlord to receive payment.

Transaction fees eat into a landlord's budget, a particularly scary thought for someone who is barely breaking even.

So the idea of paying rent by card limped along without ever gaining real traction. Occasionally you would hear of a management group that decided to accept credit card payments, but mostly, landlords remained happy with the old-fashioned way of doing things.

And then the pandemic hit.

As coronavirus made its way across the globe, businesses of all kinds have had to adjust. By April, with millions of Americans out of work, some landlords started to see the light. Tenants who couldn't make ends meet offered to pay rent by credit card. And landlords, sweating the thought of months without payments, looked for ways to enable credit card transactions. Some even offered to swallow all transaction fees rather than pass them on to tenants.

Still, many are suffering. If you're wondering how you'll pay for rent, you're not alone. And there are many organizations -- and people -- who are willing to help.

