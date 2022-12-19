Credit cards provide security and convenience for many types of purchases—from getting groceries to filling up a tank to booking a flight. But can you also pay for utilities or rent using a credit card? In short, yes: it’s possible to pay rent with a credit card. But, unless you have a clear strategy for maximizing reward potential and avoiding debt, it may not be the best strategy due to merchant fees and the high risk of debt.

Can You Pay Rent With a Credit Card?

While it’s possible to pay rent with a credit card, your landlord or property management group may not allow you to. Independent landlords or small management groups may be less likely to accept credit card payments because of processing fees and associated cumbersome collection processes. But a large management group that allows for online payments may have an option to pay by credit card (in addition to traditional forms of payment like cash or check).

Every credit card transaction requires a merchant processing fee. Typically, the vendor or vendor’s processing service provider pays this fee to the credit card company and card network (e.g., Visa, Mastercard), but your landlord can find a way out of it. If your landlord accepts credit cards, be sure to read the fine print before using a credit card to pay your rent—landlords may pass the fees to you by adding between 2% and 3% to a monthly bill.

Even if your landlord doesn’t accept credit card payments, you might be able to pay rent using a third-party program that allows nearly anyone to pay rent with a card without incurring additional fees. With the right card you might even earn rewards on your rent.

Pay Rent with the Bilt Mastercard

With Bilt, cardholders can pay rent with a credit card even if their landlord isn’t participating in Bilt’s program. Cardholders instead pay Bilt and the company issues a check on their behalf to the private landlord. Consistent on-time rent payments can also be reported to major credit bureaus, allowing cardholders to boost credit scores for paying rent on time. Bilt cardholders can redeem rewards for dining, travel or even future rent payments.

Before applying for the Bilt card, make sure it will benefit you beyond paying rent. The Bilt Mastercard does offer points (Bilt Rewards) on travel, dining and other purchases, but you might be better off paying rent in cash or check and using a different rewards card for everyday purchases depending on your spending habits.

What Are the Fees Involved In Paying Rent With Credit Cards?

The exact amount you might pay in fees depends on your landlord, credit card and the service you use to pay. Merchant processing fees can reach 3% or higher depending on the credit card network, payment processor and merchant.

Some states have legal caps on how much in fees a landlord can charge a tenant. For example, Colorado requires landlords charge either no more than 2% in fees or no more than the exact merchant processing fee.

Be sure to consider the extra cost of paying rent with a credit card solely based on fees. For example, a monthly rent of $1,600 with a 2.7% credit card fee means you could pay about $43.20 extra monthly or about $518 per year. If you fail to pay off your credit card bill on time and in full, interest rates and other fees will only add to this cost.

Impact on Credit Score

If you can pay off the rent charged to your credit card on time every month, paying rent with a credit card won’t necessarily harm your score. In fact, it could improve your score just as regular purchases and on-time payments would. But serious caveats exist.

Rent is often the most expensive bill many people have. Putting such a significant monthly charge on your credit card is inherently risky for several reasons and especially if you can’t afford rent and are simply “kicking it down the road” as an effort to make rent on time.

Even if you do pay your bill on time, a high credit utilization potentially created when paying rent with a card may hurt your credit score. If you don’t pay your bill in full, any unpaid balance can quickly spiral into debt via accrued interest and ever-increasing balances. Make sure you have a plan before you commit to using your credit card for rent.

Should You Pay Your Rent With a Credit Card?

Credit cards might seem like a handy option for paying rent in a sticky situation, but they should be viewed as a last resort (unless you have a surefire way to earn rewards in excess of any processing fees).

A credit card like Bilt Mastercard might be the right card for you. Or, you might pay your rent with a new rewards card as part of an effort to reach the minimum spend required for receiving a welcome bonus. As long as the bonus is greater than the amount you spend on fees and you can afford to pay off the resulting account balance each month, it might be worth it. A credit card offering an introductory 0% APR might allow you to take your time paying off rent, but it’s just as risky to carry a balance for an extended period of time and the negative effect to a credit score of carrying a high balance remains a factor.

Otherwise, the best strategy may be to pay rent in cash or check and use a rewards card for everyday purchases. For example, a cash-back credit card can help you earn money back on your purchases in the long run.

If you’re running out of options, consider asking friends or family to borrow money or take out a low-interest personal loan before using a credit card. Besides a lower reward potential, regularly putting large rent payments on a credit card can max out the card quickly. The card won’t be available for other purchases, and your credit utilization (the second most important factor affecting credit scores) can increase, resulting in a lower credit score.

Bottom Line

You can pay rent with a credit card if your landlord allows it, but that doesn’t mean you should. If you’re struggling to pay rent, consider other options, seeking aid from the government or charities, relocation or borrowing money from friends and family. If you’re hoping to boost your credit score or earn rewards, pursue more traditional methods such as keeping the card’s balance low or at zero and paying your bill on time every month.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Can I pay rent with a credit card?

Depending on your landlord and credit situation, yes, you may be able to pay rent using a credit card. But consider the pros and cons before committing to doing so—paying rent with a credit card can involve high processing fees and major impacts to your credit score.

Do I have to pay fees?

You may have to pay fees upward of 2% to 3% if your landlord requires it. Some third-party services also charge fees for paying rent with a credit card.

Can I boost my credit score by paying my rent with a credit card?

It’s technically possible to boost your score by paying rent with your card, but it’s imperative you pay off the entire balance on time every month. Otherwise, there’s a high risk of debt and a reduced credit score.

