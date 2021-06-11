Can You Imagine How Spero Therapeutics' (NASDAQ:SPRO) Shareholders Feel About The 32% Share Price Increase?

Buying a low-cost index fund will get you the average market return. But if you invest in individual stocks, some are likely to underperform. Unfortunately for shareholders, while the Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) share price is up 32% in the last three years, that falls short of the market return. Having said that, the 32% increase over the past year is good to see.

Spero Therapeutics wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

Spero Therapeutics' revenue trended up 36% each year over three years. That's much better than most loss-making companies. The stock is up 10% over that time - a decent but not impressive return. We would have thought the top-line growth might have impressed buyers more. If the business can trend towards profitability and fund its growth, then the market could present an opportunity. But if you're looking for growth stocks, there might be an opportunity here.

A Different Perspective

Over the last year Spero Therapeutics shareholders have received a TSR of 32%. It's always nice to make money but this return falls short of the market return which was about 48% for the year. On the other hand, the TSR over three years was worse, at just 10% per year. This suggests the company's position is improving. If the business can justify the share price gain with improving fundamental data, then there could be more gains to come. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. For instance, we've identified 1 warning sign for Spero Therapeutics that you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

