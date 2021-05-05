Can You Imagine How Rambus' (NASDAQ:RMBS) Shareholders Feel About The 67% Share Price Increase?

The main point of investing for the long term is to make money. But more than that, you probably want to see it rise more than the market average. Unfortunately for shareholders, while the Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) share price is up 67% in the last five years, that's less than the market return. On a brighter note, more newer shareholders are probably rather content with the 32% share price gain over twelve months.

Because Rambus made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

Over the last half decade Rambus' revenue has actually been trending down at about 9.1% per year. The stock is only up 11% for each year during the period. That's pretty decent given the top line decline, and lack of profits. We'd keep an eye on changes in the trend - there may be an opportunity if the company returns to growth.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

NasdaqGS:RMBS Earnings and Revenue Growth May 5th 2021

This free interactive report on Rambus' balance sheet strength is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

A Different Perspective

Rambus shareholders gained a total return of 32% during the year. But that return falls short of the market. On the bright side, that's still a gain, and it's actually better than the average return of 11% over half a decade It is possible that returns will improve along with the business fundamentals. Before spending more time on Rambus it might be wise to click here to see if insiders have been buying or selling shares.

But note: Rambus may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with past earnings growth (and further growth forecast).

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

