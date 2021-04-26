Can You Imagine How Medallia's (NYSE:MDLA) Shareholders Feel About The 35% Share Price Increase?

Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) shareholders might be concerned after seeing the share price drop 29% in the last quarter. Looking on the brighter side, the stock is actually up over twelve months. In that time, it is up 35%, which isn't bad, but is below the market return of 58%.

Medallia isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

In the last year Medallia saw its revenue grow by 19%. We respect that sort of growth, no doubt. The share price gain of 35% seems pretty muted, considering the growth. Its possible that shareholders had expected higher growth. However, if you can reasonably expect profits in the next few years, this stock might belong on your watchlist.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

NYSE:MDLA Earnings and Revenue Growth April 26th 2021

It's probably worth noting that the CEO is paid less than the median at similar sized companies. It's always worth keeping an eye on CEO pay, but a more important question is whether the company will grow earnings throughout the years.

A Different Perspective

We're happy to report that Medallia are up 35% over the year. While it's always nice to make a profit on the stock market, we do note that the TSR was no better than the broader market return of about 58%. The last three months haven't been great for shareholder returns, since the share price has trailed the market by 35% in the last three months. But a weak quarter certainly doesn't diminish the longer-term achievements of the business. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

