Can You Imagine How Manitex International's (NASDAQ:MNTX) Shareholders Feel About The 46% Share Price Increase?

We believe investing is smart because history shows that stock markets go higher in the long term. But if when you choose to buy stocks, some of them will be below average performers. For example, the Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX), share price is up over the last year, but its gain of 46% trails the market return. On the other hand, longer term shareholders have had a tougher run, with the stock falling 41% in three years.

Manitex International wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

In the last year Manitex International saw its revenue shrink by 21%. The lacklustre gain of 46% over twelve months, is not a bad result given the falling revenue. We'd want to see progress to profitability before getting too interested in this stock.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

NasdaqCM:MNTX Earnings and Revenue Growth June 28th 2021

A Different Perspective

Manitex International's TSR for the year was broadly in line with the market average, at 46%. That gain looks pretty satisfying, and it is even better than the five-year TSR of 0.8% per year. It is possible that management foresight will bring growth well into the future, even if the share price slows down. If you would like to research Manitex International in more detail then you might want to take a look at whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in the company.

