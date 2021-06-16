Can You Imagine How Kandi Technologies Group's (NASDAQ:KNDI) Shareholders Feel About The 95% Share Price Increase?

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNDI) shareholders might be concerned after seeing the share price drop 14% in the last quarter. But that doesn't change the reality that over twelve months the stock has done really well. After all, the share price is up a market-beating 95% in that time.

Kandi Technologies Group isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

Kandi Technologies Group actually shrunk its revenue over the last year, with a reduction of 30%. Despite the lack of revenue growth, the stock has returned a solid 95% the last twelve months. To us that means that there isn't a lot of correlation between the past revenue performance and the share price, but a closer look at analyst forecasts and the bottom line may well explain a lot.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

NasdaqGS:KNDI Earnings and Revenue Growth June 16th 2021

We're pleased to report that the CEO is remunerated more modestly than most CEOs at similarly capitalized companies.

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Kandi Technologies Group shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 95% over the last year. Notably the five-year annualised TSR loss of 3% per year compares very unfavourably with the recent share price performance. We generally put more weight on the long term performance over the short term, but the recent improvement could hint at a (positive) inflection point within the business. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Kandi Technologies Group better, we need to consider many other factors. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Kandi Technologies Group that you should be aware of.

