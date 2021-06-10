Can You Imagine How Jubilant Range Resources' (NYSE:RRC) Shareholders Feel About Its 144% Share Price Gain?

Unfortunately, investing is risky - companies can and do go bankrupt. But when you pick a company that is really flourishing, you can make more than 100%. For example, the Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) share price had more than doubled in just one year - up 144%. On top of that, the share price is up 44% in about a quarter. Unfortunately the longer term returns are not so good, with the stock falling 5.5% in the last three years.

Given that Range Resources didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

In the last year Range Resources saw its revenue shrink by 11%. So we would not have expected the share price to rise 144%. This is a good example of how buyers can push up prices even before the fundamental metrics show much growth. It's quite likely the revenue fall was already priced in, anyway.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

NYSE:RRC Earnings and Revenue Growth June 10th 2021

Range Resources is well known by investors, and plenty of clever analysts have tried to predict the future profit levels. If you are thinking of buying or selling Range Resources stock, you should check out this free report showing analyst consensus estimates for future profits.

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that Range Resources shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 144% over one year. There's no doubt those recent returns are much better than the TSR loss of 10% per year over five years. The long term loss makes us cautious, but the short term TSR gain certainly hints at a brighter future. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. For example, we've discovered 4 warning signs for Range Resources that you should be aware of before investing here.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking elsewhere. So take a peek at this free list of companies we expect will grow earnings.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.