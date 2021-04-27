Can You Imagine How Jubilant Model N's (NYSE:MODN) Shareholders Feel About Its 287% Share Price Gain?

When you buy a stock there is always a possibility that it could drop 100%. But when you pick a company that is really flourishing, you can make more than 100%. One great example is Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) which saw its share price drive 287% higher over five years. It's also up 29% in about a month.

Given that Model N didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

For the last half decade, Model N can boast revenue growth at a rate of 9.3% per year. That's a pretty good long term growth rate. We'd argue this growth has been reflected in the share price which has climbed at a rate of 31% per year over in that time. It's well worth monitoring the growth trend in revenue, because if growth accelerates, that might signal an opportunity. Accelerating growth can be a sign of an inflection point - and could indicate profits lie ahead. Worth watching 100%

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

NYSE:MODN Earnings and Revenue Growth April 27th 2021

If you are thinking of buying or selling Model N stock, you should check out this FREE detailed report on its balance sheet.

A Different Perspective

Model N provided a TSR of 59% over the year. That's fairly close to the broader market return. That gain looks pretty satisfying, and it is even better than the five-year TSR of 31% per year. It is possible that management foresight will bring growth well into the future, even if the share price slows down. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Even so, be aware that Model N is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis , you should know about...

We will like Model N better if we see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

