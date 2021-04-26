Can You Imagine How Jubilant Milestone Scientific's (NYSEMKT:MLSS) Shareholders Feel About Its 242% Share Price Gain?

Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSEMKT:MLSS) shareholders have seen the share price descend 28% over the month. In contrast, the return over three years has been impressive. The share price marched upwards over that time, and is now 242% higher than it was. After a run like that some may not be surprised to see prices moderate. The fundamental business performance will ultimately dictate whether the top is in, or if this is a stellar buying opportunity.

Given that Milestone Scientific didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

Milestone Scientific actually saw its revenue drop by 18% per year over three years. So the share price gain of 51% per year is quite surprising. It's fair to say shareholders are definitely counting on a bright future.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

AMEX:MLSS Earnings and Revenue Growth April 26th 2021

A Different Perspective

Milestone Scientific shareholders are up 52% for the year. Unfortunately this falls short of the market return. The silver lining is that the gain was actually better than the average annual return of 5% per year over five year. This could indicate that the company is winning over new investors, as it pursues its strategy. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Milestone Scientific better, we need to consider many other factors. For example, we've discovered 4 warning signs for Milestone Scientific that you should be aware of before investing here.

