Can You Imagine How Jubilant Meritage Homes' (NYSE:MTH) Shareholders Feel About Its 153% Share Price Gain?

It might be of some concern to shareholders to see the Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH) share price down 12% in the last month. But that doesn't change the fact that the returns over the last five years have been very strong. We think most investors would be happy with the 153% return, over that period. Generally speaking the long term returns will give you a better idea of business quality than short periods can. Only time will tell if there is still too much optimism currently reflected in the share price.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

During five years of share price growth, Meritage Homes achieved compound earnings per share (EPS) growth of 31% per year. The EPS growth is more impressive than the yearly share price gain of 20% over the same period. So it seems the market isn't so enthusiastic about the stock these days. The reasonably low P/E ratio of 7.26 also suggests market apprehension.

The graphic below depicts how EPS has changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

NYSE:MTH Earnings Per Share Growth June 24th 2021

We know that Meritage Homes has improved its bottom line over the last three years, but what does the future have in store? This free interactive report on Meritage Homes' balance sheet strength is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

A Different Perspective

Meritage Homes shareholders are up 28% for the year. But that was short of the market average. On the bright side, that's still a gain, and it's actually better than the average return of 20% over half a decade This suggests the company might be improving over time. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for Meritage Homes that you should be aware of.

If you would prefer to check out another company -- one with potentially superior financials -- then do not miss this free list of companies that have proven they can grow earnings.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.