Can You Imagine How Jubilant Intuitive Surgical's (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shareholders Feel About Its 290% Share Price Gain?

The most you can lose on any stock (assuming you don't use leverage) is 100% of your money. But on the bright side, you can make far more than 100% on a really good stock. One great example is Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) which saw its share price drive 290% higher over five years. In the last week shares have slid back 2.1%.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

During five years of share price growth, Intuitive Surgical achieved compound earnings per share (EPS) growth of 12% per year. This EPS growth is slower than the share price growth of 31% per year, over the same period. So it's fair to assume the market has a higher opinion of the business than it did five years ago. And that's hardly shocking given the track record of growth. This favorable sentiment is reflected in its (fairly optimistic) P/E ratio of 81.76.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

NasdaqGS:ISRG Earnings Per Share Growth May 18th 2021

We're pleased to report that the CEO is remunerated more modestly than most CEOs at similarly capitalized companies. But while CEO remuneration is always worth checking, the really important question is whether the company can grow earnings going forward. It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on Intuitive Surgical's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

A Different Perspective

Intuitive Surgical's TSR for the year was broadly in line with the market average, at 52%. That gain looks pretty satisfying, and it is even better than the five-year TSR of 31% per year. It is possible that management foresight will bring growth well into the future, even if the share price slows down. Before deciding if you like the current share price, check how Intuitive Surgical scores on these 3 valuation metrics.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

