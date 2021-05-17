Can You Imagine How Jubilant IEC Electronics' (NASDAQ:IEC) Shareholders Feel About Its 156% Share Price Gain?

It hasn't been the best quarter for IEC Electronics Corp. (NASDAQ:IEC) shareholders, since the share price has fallen 19% in that time. But in stark contrast, the returns over the last half decade have impressed. It's fair to say most would be happy with 156% the gain in that time. To some, the recent pullback wouldn't be surprising after such a fast rise. Ultimately business performance will determine whether the stock price continues the positive long term trend.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

Over half a decade, IEC Electronics managed to grow its earnings per share at 3.7% a year. This EPS growth is lower than the 21% average annual increase in the share price. This suggests that market participants hold the company in higher regard, these days. That's not necessarily surprising considering the five-year track record of earnings growth.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

NasdaqGM:IEC Earnings Per Share Growth May 17th 2021

A Different Perspective

IEC Electronics shareholders have received returns of 50% over twelve months, which isn't far from the general market return. That gain looks pretty satisfying, and it is even better than the five-year TSR of 21% per year. Even if the share price growth slows down from here, there's a good chance that this is business worth watching in the long term. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand IEC Electronics better, we need to consider many other factors. Take risks, for example - IEC Electronics has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

