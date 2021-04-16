Can You Imagine How Jubilant Fidelity National Information Services' (NYSE:FIS) Shareholders Feel About Its 134% Share Price Gain?

The worst result, after buying shares in a company (assuming no leverage), would be if you lose all the money you put in. But on a lighter note, a good company can see its share price rise well over 100%. Long term Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) shareholders would be well aware of this, since the stock is up 134% in five years. On top of that, the share price is up 18% in about a quarter. But this could be related to the strong market, which is up 8.6% in the last three months.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

During five years of share price growth, Fidelity National Information Services actually saw its EPS drop 35% per year.

This means it's unlikely the market is judging the company based on earnings growth. Because earnings per share don't seem to match up with the share price, we'll take a look at other metrics instead.

The modest 1.0% dividend yield is unlikely to be propping up the share price. In contrast revenue growth of 9.2% per year is probably viewed as evidence that Fidelity National Information Services is growing, a real positive. In that case, the company may be sacrificing current earnings per share to drive growth.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

NYSE:FIS Earnings and Revenue Growth April 16th 2021

Fidelity National Information Services is a well known stock, with plenty of analyst coverage, suggesting some visibility into future growth. If you are thinking of buying or selling Fidelity National Information Services stock, you should check out this free report showing analyst consensus estimates for future profits.

What About Dividends?

It is important to consider the total shareholder return, as well as the share price return, for any given stock. The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. Arguably, the TSR gives a more comprehensive picture of the return generated by a stock. We note that for Fidelity National Information Services the TSR over the last 5 years was 149%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. The dividends paid by the company have thusly boosted the total shareholder return.

A Different Perspective

Fidelity National Information Services shareholders gained a total return of 25% during the year. But that return falls short of the market. The silver lining is that the gain was actually better than the average annual return of 20% per year over five year. This suggests the company might be improving over time. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Fidelity National Information Services better, we need to consider many other factors. To that end, you should be aware of the 3 warning signs we've spotted with Fidelity National Information Services .

We will like Fidelity National Information Services better if we see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.