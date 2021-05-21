Can You Imagine How Jubilant Cooper-Standard Holdings' (NYSE:CPS) Shareholders Feel About Its 213% Share Price Gain?

While Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) shareholders are probably generally happy, the stock hasn't had particularly good run recently, with the share price falling 14% in the last quarter. Despite this, the stock is a strong performer over the last year, no doubt about that. Indeed, the share price is up an impressive 213% in that time. So we think most shareholders won't be too upset about the recent fall. More important, going forward, is how the business itself is going.

Because Cooper-Standard Holdings made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

In the last year Cooper-Standard Holdings saw its revenue shrink by 17%. We're a little surprised to see the share price pop 213% in the last year. This is a good example of how buyers can push up prices even before the fundamental metrics show much growth. Of course, it could be that the market expected this revenue drop.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

NYSE:CPS Earnings and Revenue Growth May 21st 2021

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Cooper-Standard Holdings shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 213% over the last year. There's no doubt those recent returns are much better than the TSR loss of 11% per year over five years. This makes us a little wary, but the business might have turned around its fortunes. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. To that end, you should learn about the 2 warning signs we've spotted with Cooper-Standard Holdings (including 1 which shouldn't be ignored) .

