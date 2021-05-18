Can You Imagine How Jubilant Centene's (NYSE:CNC) Shareholders Feel About Its 146% Share Price Gain?

The most you can lose on any stock (assuming you don't use leverage) is 100% of your money. But on the bright side, if you buy shares in a high quality company at the right price, you can gain well over 100%. For example, the Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) share price has soared 146% in the last half decade. Most would be very happy with that. On top of that, the share price is up 21% in about a quarter. This could be related to the recent financial results, released recently - you can catch up on the most recent data by reading our company report.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

During five years of share price growth, Centene achieved compound earnings per share (EPS) growth of 30% per year. This EPS growth is higher than the 20% average annual increase in the share price. So it seems the market isn't so enthusiastic about the stock these days.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

NYSE:CNC Earnings Per Share Growth May 18th 2021

A Different Perspective

Centene shareholders gained a total return of 4.2% during the year. Unfortunately this falls short of the market return. On the bright side, the longer term returns (running at about 20% a year, over half a decade) look better. It may well be that this is a business worth popping on the watching, given the continuing positive reception, over time, from the market. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. To that end, you should be aware of the 1 warning sign we've spotted with Centene .

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

