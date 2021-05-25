Can You Imagine How Jubilant CACI International's (NYSE:CACI) Shareholders Feel About Its 161% Share Price Gain?

The most you can lose on any stock (assuming you don't use leverage) is 100% of your money. But on the bright side, you can make far more than 100% on a really good stock. For example, the CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) share price has soared 161% in the last half decade. Most would be very happy with that. It's also good to see the share price up 11% over the last quarter.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

Over half a decade, CACI International managed to grow its earnings per share at 23% a year. This EPS growth is reasonably close to the 21% average annual increase in the share price. Therefore one could conclude that sentiment towards the shares hasn't morphed very much. Rather, the share price has approximately tracked EPS growth.

The graphic below depicts how EPS has changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

NYSE:CACI Earnings Per Share Growth May 25th 2021

It's probably worth noting we've seen significant insider buying in the last quarter, which we consider a positive. On the other hand, we think the revenue and earnings trends are much more meaningful measures of the business. It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on CACI International's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

A Different Perspective

CACI International shareholders gained a total return of 6.6% during the year. But that was short of the market average. It's probably a good sign that the company has an even better long term track record, having provided shareholders with an annual TSR of 21% over five years. It's quite possible the business continues to execute with prowess, even as the share price gains are slowing. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Take risks, for example - CACI International has 2 warning signs (and 1 which is concerning) we think you should know about.

