Can You Imagine How H&R Block's (NYSE:HRB) Shareholders Feel About The 59% Share Price Increase?

It's always best to build a diverse portfolio of shares, since any stock business could lag the broader market. Of course, the aim of the game is to pick stocks that do better than an index fund. One such company is H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB), which saw its share price increase 59% in the last year, slightly above the market return of around 55% (not including dividends). Unfortunately the longer term returns are not so good, with the stock falling 19% in the last three years.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

Over the last twelve months, H&R Block actually shrank its EPS by 75%.

So we don't think that investors are paying too much attention to EPS. Indeed, when EPS is declining but the share price is up, it often means the market is considering other factors.

Absent any improvement, we don't think a thirst for dividends is pushing up the H&R Block's share price. It saw it's revenue decline by 8.3% over twelve months. Usually that correlates with a lower share price, but let's face it, the gyrations of the market are sometimes only as clear as mud.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

NYSE:HRB Earnings and Revenue Growth April 20th 2021

We consider it positive that insiders have made significant purchases in the last year. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money. If you are thinking of buying or selling H&R Block stock, you should check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

What About Dividends?

As well as measuring the share price return, investors should also consider the total shareholder return (TSR). The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. Arguably, the TSR gives a more comprehensive picture of the return generated by a stock. We note that for H&R Block the TSR over the last year was 69%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. And there's no prize for guessing that the dividend payments largely explain the divergence!

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that H&R Block shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 69% over the last year. That's including the dividend. Since the one-year TSR is better than the five-year TSR (the latter coming in at 3% per year), it would seem that the stock's performance has improved in recent times. Given the share price momentum remains strong, it might be worth taking a closer look at the stock, lest you miss an opportunity. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Even so, be aware that H&R Block is showing 6 warning signs in our investment analysis , you should know about...

H&R Block is not the only stock that insiders are buying. For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

