Can You Imagine How GP Strategies' (NYSE:GPX) Shareholders Feel About The 100% Share Price Increase?

The simplest way to invest in stocks is to buy exchange traded funds. But you can significantly boost your returns by picking above-average stocks. To wit, the GP Strategies Corporation (NYSE:GPX) share price is 100% higher than it was a year ago, much better than the market return of around 39% (not including dividends) in the same period. That's a solid performance by our standards! In contrast, the longer term returns are negative, since the share price is 14% lower than it was three years ago.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

Over the last twelve months, GP Strategies actually shrank its EPS by 27%.

Given the share price gain, we doubt the market is measuring progress with EPS. Indeed, when EPS is declining but the share price is up, it often means the market is considering other factors.

Unfortunately GP Strategies' fell 20% over twelve months. So using a snapshot of key business metrics doesn't give us a good picture of why the market is bidding up the stock.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

NYSE:GPX Earnings and Revenue Growth June 3rd 2021

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that GP Strategies shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 100% over the last year. Notably the five-year annualised TSR loss of 6% per year compares very unfavourably with the recent share price performance. The long term loss makes us cautious, but the short term TSR gain certainly hints at a brighter future. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand GP Strategies better, we need to consider many other factors. Consider risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for GP Strategies you should know about.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

