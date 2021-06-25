Can You Imagine How First Northwest Bancorp's (NASDAQ:FNWB) Shareholders Feel About The 39% Share Price Increase?

The main point of investing for the long term is to make money. But more than that, you probably want to see it rise more than the market average. But First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) has fallen short of that second goal, with a share price rise of 39% over five years, which is below the market return. On a brighter note, more newer shareholders are probably rather content with the 36% share price gain over twelve months.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

During five years of share price growth, First Northwest Bancorp achieved compound earnings per share (EPS) growth of 36% per year. The EPS growth is more impressive than the yearly share price gain of 7% over the same period. So one could conclude that the broader market has become more cautious towards the stock.

The company's earnings per share (over time) is depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

NasdaqGM:FNWB Earnings Per Share Growth June 25th 2021

We consider it positive that insiders have made significant purchases in the last year. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money. It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on First Northwest Bancorp's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What About Dividends?

As well as measuring the share price return, investors should also consider the total shareholder return (TSR). Whereas the share price return only reflects the change in the share price, the TSR includes the value of dividends (assuming they were reinvested) and the benefit of any discounted capital raising or spin-off. Arguably, the TSR gives a more comprehensive picture of the return generated by a stock. In the case of First Northwest Bancorp, it has a TSR of 44% for the last 5 years. That exceeds its share price return that we previously mentioned. The dividends paid by the company have thusly boosted the total shareholder return.

A Different Perspective

First Northwest Bancorp shareholders are up 38% for the year (even including dividends). Unfortunately this falls short of the market return. The silver lining is that the gain was actually better than the average annual return of 8% per year over five year. This suggests the company might be improving over time. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand First Northwest Bancorp better, we need to consider many other factors. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for First Northwest Bancorp you should be aware of.

If you like to buy stocks alongside management, then you might just love this free list of companies. (Hint: insiders have been buying them).

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

