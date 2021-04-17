Can You Imagine How Federal Realty Investment Trust's (NYSE:FRT) Shareholders Feel About The 42% Share Price Increase?

On average, over time, stock markets tend to rise higher. This makes investing attractive. But not every stock you buy will perform as well as the overall market. For example, the Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT), share price is up over the last year, but its gain of 42% trails the market return. In contrast, the longer term returns are negative, since the share price is 3.8% lower than it was three years ago.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

Over the last twelve months, Federal Realty Investment Trust actually shrank its EPS by 65%.

This means it's unlikely the market is judging the company based on earnings growth. Therefore, it seems likely that investors are putting more weight on metrics other than EPS, at the moment.

Unfortunately Federal Realty Investment Trust's fell 11% over twelve months. So the fundamental metrics don't provide an obvious explanation for the share price gain.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

NYSE:FRT Earnings and Revenue Growth April 17th 2021

What About Dividends?

As well as measuring the share price return, investors should also consider the total shareholder return (TSR). Whereas the share price return only reflects the change in the share price, the TSR includes the value of dividends (assuming they were reinvested) and the benefit of any discounted capital raising or spin-off. So for companies that pay a generous dividend, the TSR is often a lot higher than the share price return. We note that for Federal Realty Investment Trust the TSR over the last year was 49%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. And there's no prize for guessing that the dividend payments largely explain the divergence!

A Different Perspective

Federal Realty Investment Trust shareholders are up 49% for the year (even including dividends). Unfortunately this falls short of the market return. On the bright side, that's still a gain, and it is certainly better than the yearly loss of about 3% endured over half a decade. So this might be a sign the business has turned its fortunes around. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Federal Realty Investment Trust better, we need to consider many other factors. To that end, you should learn about the 4 warning signs we've spotted with Federal Realty Investment Trust (including 1 which is a bit concerning) .

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

