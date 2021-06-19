Can You Imagine How FB Financial's (NYSE:FBK) Shareholders Feel About The 54% Share Price Increase?

While FB Financial Corporation (NYSE:FBK) shareholders are probably generally happy, the stock hasn't had particularly good run recently, with the share price falling 22% in the last quarter. While that might be a setback, it doesn't negate the nice returns received over the last twelve months. To wit, it had solidly beat the market, up 54%.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

FB Financial was able to grow EPS by 33% in the last twelve months. This EPS growth is significantly lower than the 54% increase in the share price. This indicates that the market is now more optimistic about the stock.

The graphic below depicts how EPS has changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

NYSE:FBK Earnings Per Share Growth June 19th 2021

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money. This free interactive report on FB Financial's earnings, revenue and cash flow is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that FB Financial rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 55% over the last year. That's including the dividend. That certainly beats the loss of about 2.7% per year over three years. It could well be that the business has turned around -- or else regained the confidence of investors. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand FB Financial better, we need to consider many other factors. Take risks, for example - FB Financial has 5 warning signs (and 1 which shouldn't be ignored) we think you should know about.

