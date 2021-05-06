Can You Imagine How Elated Surgery Partners' (NASDAQ:SGRY) Shareholders Feel About Its 368% Share Price Gain?

Active investing isn't easy, but for those that do it, the aim is to find the best companies to buy, and to profit handsomely. When you buy and hold the right company, the returns can make a huge difference to both you and your family. For example, the Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) share price rocketed moonwards 368% in just one year. It's also good to see the share price up 35% over the last quarter. This could be related to the recent financial results, released recently - you can catch up on the most recent data by reading our company report. Looking back further, the stock price is 191% higher than it was three years ago.

Surgery Partners isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

In the last year Surgery Partners saw its revenue grow by 4.1%. That's not a very high growth rate considering it doesn't make profits. So it's truly surprising that the share price rocketed 368% in a single year. We're happy that investors have made money, but we can't help questioning whether the rise is sustainable. It just goes to show that big money can be made if you buy the right stock early.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

NasdaqGS:SGRY Earnings and Revenue Growth May 6th 2021

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that Surgery Partners shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 368% over one year. That's better than the annualised return of 28% over half a decade, implying that the company is doing better recently. In the best case scenario, this may hint at some real business momentum, implying that now could be a great time to delve deeper. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Surgery Partners better, we need to consider many other factors. Even so, be aware that Surgery Partners is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis , you should know about...

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

