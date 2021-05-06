Can You Imagine How Elated Safe Bulkers' (NYSE:SB) Shareholders Feel About Its 324% Share Price Gain?

For many, the main point of investing in the stock market is to achieve spectacular returns. When an investor finds a multi-bagger (a stock that goes up over 200%), it makes a big difference to their portfolio. In the case of Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB), the share price is up an incredible 324% in the last year alone. Also pleasing for shareholders was the 83% gain in the last three months. Having said that, the longer term returns aren't so impressive, with stock gaining just 23% in three years.

Safe Bulkers isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

Safe Bulkers grew its revenue by 0.2% last year. That's not great considering the company is losing money. So it's truly surprising that the share price rocketed 324% in a single year. It's great to see that some have made big profits, but we aren't so sure that the increase is justified. This is an example of the huge profits some lucky shareholders occasionally make on growth stocks.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

NYSE:SB Earnings and Revenue Growth May 6th 2021

You can see how its balance sheet has strengthened (or weakened) over time in this free interactive graphic.

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that Safe Bulkers shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 324% over one year. Since the one-year TSR is better than the five-year TSR (the latter coming in at 32% per year), it would seem that the stock's performance has improved in recent times. Someone with an optimistic perspective could view the recent improvement in TSR as indicating that the business itself is getting better with time. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Consider risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Safe Bulkers you should know about.

