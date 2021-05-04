Can You Imagine How Elated Rafael Holdings' (NYSE:RFL) Shareholders Feel About Its 419% Share Price Gain?

Generally speaking, investors are inspired to be stock pickers by the potential to find the big winners. But when you hold the right stock for the right time period, the rewards can be truly huge. One bright shining star stock has been Rafael Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RFL), which is 419% higher than three years ago. Also pleasing for shareholders was the 68% gain in the last three months.

Rafael Holdings isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

Over the last three years Rafael Holdings has grown its revenue at 2.2% annually. Considering the company is losing money, we think that rate of revenue growth is uninspiring. Therefore, we're a little surprised to see the share price gain has been so strong, at 73% per year, compound, over three years. We'll tip our hats to that, any day, but the top-line growth isn't particularly impressive when you compare it to other pre-profit companies. Shareholders would want to be sure that the share price rise is sustainable.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

NYSE:RFL Earnings and Revenue Growth May 4th 2021

We're pleased to report that the CEO is remunerated more modestly than most CEOs at similarly capitalized companies. It's always worth keeping an eye on CEO pay, but a more important question is whether the company will grow earnings throughout the years. Before buying or selling a stock, we always recommend a close examination of historic growth trends, available here..

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that Rafael Holdings rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 206% over the last year. That gain actually surpasses the 73% TSR it generated (per year) over three years. These improved returns may hint at some real business momentum, implying that now could be a great time to delve deeper. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Rafael Holdings better, we need to consider many other factors. For instance, we've identified 5 warning signs for Rafael Holdings (2 are concerning) that you should be aware of.

