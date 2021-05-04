Can You Imagine How Elated FreightCar America's (NASDAQ:RAIL) Shareholders Feel About Its 487% Share Price Gain?

Active investing isn't easy, but for those that do it, the aim is to find the best companies to buy, and to profit handsomely. When you buy and hold the right company, the returns can make a huge difference to both you and your family. For example, FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL) has generated a beautiful 487% return in just a single year. It's also good to see the share price up 86% over the last quarter. Unfortunately the longer term returns are not so good, with the stock falling 55% in the last three years.

Because FreightCar America made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

In the last year FreightCar America saw its revenue shrink by 53%. This is in stark contrast to the splendorous stock price, which has rocketed 487% since this time a year ago. It's pretty clear the market isn't basing its valuation on fundamental metrics like revenue. While this gain looks like speculative buying to us, sometimes speculation pays off.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

NasdaqGS:RAIL Earnings and Revenue Growth May 4th 2021

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money. You can see what analysts are predicting for FreightCar America in this interactive graph of future profit estimates.

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that FreightCar America shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 487% over one year. There's no doubt those recent returns are much better than the TSR loss of 8% per year over five years. This makes us a little wary, but the business might have turned around its fortunes. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Like risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 4 warning signs for FreightCar America (of which 1 makes us a bit uncomfortable!) you should know about.

There are plenty of other companies that have insiders buying up shares. You probably do not want to miss this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.