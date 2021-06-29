Can You Imagine How Elated FAT Brands' (NASDAQ:FAT) Shareholders Feel About Its 468% Share Price Gain?

While some are satisfied with an index fund, active investors aim to find truly magnificent investments on the stock market. While not every stock performs well, when investors win, they can win big. For example, the FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FAT) share price is up a whopping 468% in the last year, a handsome return in a single year. It's also good to see the share price up 98% over the last quarter. And shareholders have also done well over the long term, with an increase of 149% in the last three years.

FAT Brands isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

In the last year FAT Brands saw its revenue shrink by 7.8%. So it's very confusing to see that the share price gained a whopping 468%. It's pretty clear the market isn't basing its valuation on fundamental metrics like revenue. To us, a gain like this looks like speculation, but there might be historical trends to back it up.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

NasdaqCM:FAT Earnings and Revenue Growth June 29th 2021

We consider it positive that insiders have made significant purchases in the last year. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money. You can see what analysts are predicting for FAT Brands in this interactive graph of future profit estimates.

What About Dividends?

It is important to consider the total shareholder return, as well as the share price return, for any given stock. The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. So for companies that pay a generous dividend, the TSR is often a lot higher than the share price return. We note that for FAT Brands the TSR over the last year was 482%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

Pleasingly, FAT Brands' total shareholder return last year was 482%. That's including the dividend. So this year's TSR was actually better than the three-year TSR (annualized) of 38%. The improving returns to shareholders suggests the stock is becoming more popular with time. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand FAT Brands better, we need to consider many other factors. Case in point: We've spotted 4 warning signs for FAT Brands you should be aware of, and 2 of them are potentially serious.

There are plenty of other companies that have insiders buying up shares. You probably do not want to miss this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

