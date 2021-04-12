Can You Imagine How Elated Chimerix's (NASDAQ:CMRX) Shareholders Feel About Its 458% Share Price Gain?

Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) shareholders have seen the share price descend 16% over the month. But that doesn't change the fact that the returns over the last year have been spectacular. Indeed, the share price is up a whopping 458% in that time. So it is not that surprising to see the stock retrace a little. While winners often keep winning, it can pay to be cautious after a strong rise.

Chimerix isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

Chimerix actually shrunk its revenue over the last year, with a reduction of 57%. So it's very confusing to see that the share price gained a whopping 458%. It's pretty clear the market isn't basing its valuation on fundamental metrics like revenue. Typically, when we see this in a biotech stock, it's because investors are getting excited about an impending drug development milestone, such as clinical trial results. While this gain looks like speculative buying to us, sometimes speculation pays off.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

NasdaqGM:CMRX Earnings and Revenue Growth April 12th 2021

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Chimerix shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 458% over the last year. That's better than the annualised return of 7% over half a decade, implying that the company is doing better recently. Someone with an optimistic perspective could view the recent improvement in TSR as indicating that the business itself is getting better with time. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Even so, be aware that Chimerix is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis , you should know about...

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

