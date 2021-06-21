Can You Imagine How Elated Alpha Metallurgical Resources' (NYSE:AMR) Shareholders Feel About Its 407% Share Price Gain?

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR) shareholders might be concerned after seeing the share price drop 11% in the last week. But that cannot eclipse the spectacular share price rise we've seen over the last twelve months. Few could complain about the impressive 407% rise, throughout the period. So the recent fall isn't enough to negate the good performance. While winners often keep winning, it can pay to be cautious after a strong rise.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources actually shrunk its revenue over the last year, with a reduction of 22%. So it's very confusing to see that the share price gained a whopping 407%. There can be no doubt this kind of decoupling of revenue growth and share price growth is unusual to see in loss making companies. To us, a gain like this looks like speculation, but there might be historical trends to back it up.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

NYSE:AMR Earnings and Revenue Growth June 21st 2021

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Having said that, most people consider earnings and revenue growth trends to be a more meaningful guide to the business. If you are thinking of buying or selling Alpha Metallurgical Resources stock, you should check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that Alpha Metallurgical Resources rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 407% over the last year. This recent result is much better than the 20% drop suffered by shareholders each year (on average) over the last three. We're generally cautious about putting too much weigh on shorter term data, but the recent improvement is definitely a positive. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. For instance, we've identified 1 warning sign for Alpha Metallurgical Resources that you should be aware of.

