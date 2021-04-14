Can You Imagine How Diamond Hill Investment Group's (NASDAQ:DHIL) Shareholders Feel About The 64% Share Price Increase?

Diversification is a key tool for dealing with stock price volatility. Of course, in an ideal world, all your stocks would beat the market. One such company is Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL), which saw its share price increase 64% in the last year, slightly above the market return of around 54% (not including dividends). Zooming out, the stock is actually down 19% in the last three years.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

During the last year, Diamond Hill Investment Group actually saw its earnings per share drop 25%.

This means it's unlikely the market is judging the company based on earnings growth. Since the change in EPS doesn't seem to correlate with the change in share price, it's worth taking a look at other metrics.

We note that the most recent dividend payment is higher than the payment a year ago, so that may have assisted the share price. It could be that the company is reaching maturity and dividend investors are buying for the yield, pushing the price up in the process.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

NasdaqGS:DHIL Earnings and Revenue Growth April 14th 2021

It's probably worth noting we've seen significant insider buying in the last quarter, which we consider a positive. On the other hand, we think the revenue and earnings trends are much more meaningful measures of the business. It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on Diamond Hill Investment Group's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What About Dividends?

When looking at investment returns, it is important to consider the difference between total shareholder return (TSR) and share price return. The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. So for companies that pay a generous dividend, the TSR is often a lot higher than the share price return. In the case of Diamond Hill Investment Group, it has a TSR of 79% for the last year. That exceeds its share price return that we previously mentioned. And there's no prize for guessing that the dividend payments largely explain the divergence!

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that Diamond Hill Investment Group has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 79% in the last twelve months. That's including the dividend. That gain is better than the annual TSR over five years, which is 4%. Therefore it seems like sentiment around the company has been positive lately. Given the share price momentum remains strong, it might be worth taking a closer look at the stock, lest you miss an opportunity. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. To that end, you should be aware of the 1 warning sign we've spotted with Diamond Hill Investment Group .

