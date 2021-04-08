Can You Imagine How Brighthouse Financial's (NASDAQ:BHF) Shareholders Feel About The 83% Share Price Increase?

These days it's easy to simply buy an index fund, and your returns should (roughly) match the market. But one can do better than that by picking better than average stocks (as part of a diversified portfolio). To wit, the Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) share price is 83% higher than it was a year ago, much better than the market return of around 57% (not including dividends) in the same period. If it can keep that out-performance up over the long term, investors will do very well! On the other hand, longer term shareholders have had a tougher run, with the stock falling 6.3% in three years.

Brighthouse Financial wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

In the last year Brighthouse Financial saw its revenue grow by 29%. That's a fairly respectable growth rate. Buyers pushed the share price 83% in response, which isn't unreasonable. If revenue stays on trend, there may be plenty more share price gains to come. But it's crucial to check profitability and cash flow before forming a view on the future.

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that Brighthouse Financial rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 83% over the last year. What is absolutely clear is that is far preferable to the dismal 2.1% average annual loss suffered over the last three years. The optimist would say this is evidence that the stock has bottomed, and better days lie ahead. You could get a better understanding of Brighthouse Financial's growth by checking out this more detailed historical graph of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

