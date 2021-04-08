Can You Imagine How AXIS Capital Holdings' (NYSE:AXS) Shareholders Feel About The 28% Share Price Increase?

On average, over time, stock markets tend to rise higher. This makes investing attractive. But not every stock you buy will perform as well as the overall market. Unfortunately for shareholders, while the AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) share price is up 28% in the last year, that falls short of the market return. On the other hand, longer term shareholders have had a tougher run, with the stock falling 11% in three years.

AXIS Capital Holdings wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

In the last year AXIS Capital Holdings saw its revenue shrink by 6.2%. Given the revenue reduction the modest 28% share price rise over the year seems pretty decent. We'd want to see progress to profitability before getting too interested in this stock.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

NYSE:AXS Earnings and Revenue Growth April 8th 2021

This free interactive report on AXIS Capital Holdings' balance sheet strength is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

What About Dividends?

When looking at investment returns, it is important to consider the difference between total shareholder return (TSR) and share price return. Whereas the share price return only reflects the change in the share price, the TSR includes the value of dividends (assuming they were reinvested) and the benefit of any discounted capital raising or spin-off. So for companies that pay a generous dividend, the TSR is often a lot higher than the share price return. As it happens, AXIS Capital Holdings' TSR for the last year was 32%, which exceeds the share price return mentioned earlier. And there's no prize for guessing that the dividend payments largely explain the divergence!

A Different Perspective

AXIS Capital Holdings shareholders gained a total return of 32% during the year. But that return falls short of the market. The silver lining is that the gain was actually better than the average annual return of 1.5% per year over five year. This could indicate that the company is winning over new investors, as it pursues its strategy. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Consider risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for AXIS Capital Holdings you should know about.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking elsewhere. So take a peek at this free list of companies we expect will grow earnings.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

