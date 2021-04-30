Can You Imagine How Astec Industries' (NASDAQ:ASTE) Shareholders Feel About The 92% Share Price Increase?

The simplest way to invest in stocks is to buy exchange traded funds. But investors can boost returns by picking market-beating companies to own shares in. To wit, the Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) share price is 92% higher than it was a year ago, much better than the market return of around 52% (not including dividends) in the same period. That's a solid performance by our standards! Also impressive, the stock is up 41% over three years, making long term shareholders happy, too.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

During the last year Astec Industries grew its earnings per share (EPS) by 109%. This EPS growth is reasonably close to the 92% increase in the share price. This makes us think the market hasn't really changed its sentiment around the company, in the last year. It makes intuitive sense that the share price and EPS would grow at similar rates.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

NasdaqGS:ASTE Earnings Per Share Growth April 30th 2021

We know that Astec Industries has improved its bottom line lately, but is it going to grow revenue? You could check out this free report showing analyst revenue forecasts.

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Astec Industries shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 94% over the last year. Of course, that includes the dividend. That gain is better than the annual TSR over five years, which is 11%. Therefore it seems like sentiment around the company has been positive lately. Someone with an optimistic perspective could view the recent improvement in TSR as indicating that the business itself is getting better with time. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Consider risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Astec Industries you should know about.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



