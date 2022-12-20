Can You Get A Higher Welcome Bonus If It Changes After You Apply?

Credit card reward programs often offer welcome bonuses to new cardholders, which are advertised with phrases like “60,000 bonus miles” or “$300 in statement credits.” But it can be frustrating when the sign-up offer bonus on a card increases soon after you open a new account. However, it’s possible to see if you can be retroactively approved for an offer you just missed, you often just have to call the issuer and ask.

What Is a Welcome Bonus?

Credit card issuers use welcome bonuses, also known as sign up bonuses, as a marketing strategy to attract new customers to apply for a card. New cardholders can receive a bonus in the form of miles, points or cash back. Typically, the requirement for receiving a bonus involves a new cardholder meeting a minimum spending threshold within the first few months of opening their account.

Credit cards offering the most lucrative welcome bonuses often require good to excellent credit. Those looking to rebuild credit may need to wait until they have a better score to qualify for a rewards card with a hefty sign-up bonus.

Can I Get a Higher Welcome Bonus After Applying?

Receiving a better welcome bonus may be possible after applying and receiving approval for a credit card. Your success in unlocking a higher welcome bonus retroactively will depend on the bank or card issuer and possibly your standing with the company. Cardholders without a good history with the issuer are unlikely to receive any existing welcome bonus, much less a higher one they didn’t directly apply for.

Keep in mind there may not be any explanation or explicit rule written into your credit card agreement when it comes to receiving approval for different welcome bonuses following application, so the best thing to do is to call and ask.

How To Request a Higher Welcome Bonus

Credit card issuers sometimes get a bad rap, but customer support representatives are human beings like you. If you get a brand new credit card and discover that the issuer increased the welcome bonus a few weeks later, there’s no harm in calling the number on the back of your card and asking if the bonus can be matched.

When reaching out to a representative, have available both the amount of the welcome bonus you were approved for and the new and increased bonus amount. It’s also helpful to know the exact timeline of what happened to help explain your frustration: When were you approved and when did you notice the bonus increase? If you already have a history with the bank or card issuer and your accounts remain in good standing, you may have a better chance of receiving approval for a retroactive bonus increase.

Canceling the credit card and reapplying to earn a bigger and better bonus is not likely to work. Many issuers only allow cardholders to earn a welcome bonus for the same card once. For example, the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card allows only new cardholders who have not received a Sapphire bonus in the last 48 months to be eligible. American Express limits the welcome bonus for the American Express® Gold Card (Terms apply) to new applicants as well as many other cards, often referred to as Amex’s “once per lifetime” rule.

Credit card issuers also reserve the right to revoke a welcome bonus. Whatever you do, do not treat a bank representative poorly. Instead, ask politely if the bank or issuer can match the new bonus and accept the answer. The answer may be “no,” but at least you’ll still receive the reward you were expecting.

Bottom Line

Welcome bonuses can be a handy way to maximize your rewards. If you spot a higher bonus soon after you receive approval for a new credit card, there’s no harm in calling the number on the back of the card to ask a representative to match the new bonus. Remember that if you’re required to spend a few thousand dollars to qualify, make sure you pay off your balance on time to avoid interest or late fees. Otherwise, your bonus may lose value if you have to spend more on fees.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Can I request a higher welcome bonus?

Calling the number on the back of your card to request a higher welcome bonus won’t do any harm, but there is no guarantee the bank or card issuer will approve your request.

Can I earn a welcome bonus more than once?

Depending on the card issuer, you may be able to receive a welcome bonus for the same card more than once, but each bank or issuer has its own rule about who is eligible. With certain Chase cards, for example, you may have to wait up to two years between canceling a card and re-applying to be able to re-qualify.

Is there a catch to earning a welcome bonus?

Credit card issuers often require new cardholders to spend a certain amount of money within the first few months of account opening to be eligible for a welcome bonus. You may also have to keep the card open for a period of time, generally a year. Read a credit card’s terms and conditions carefully before applying.

Is getting a welcome bonus worth it?

Earning a welcome bonus is a significant perk many cardholders with good to excellent credit can take advantage of. But it’s only worthwhile if you can avoid interest and fees by paying off the amount you’re initially required to spend. Otherwise, the bonus, like any rewards on everyday purchases, will lose its value.

