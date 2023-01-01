Can You Consolidate Your Spouse’s Student Loans With Yours?

If you went to college, you likely took out student loans to cover the cost. Your spouse may be in a similar boat.

The median age at first marriage is under 30 for both men and women. According to the Federal Reserve, 58% of bachelor’s degree holders under the age of 30 had student loan debt. That means that you and your new spouse will likely have to manage outstanding student loans when you get married.

Loan consolidation is a popular way to simplify payments and manage debt. While spousal loan consolidation is no longer available through the federal government, it may be possible with a private refinancing lender.

What Is Spousal Student Loan Consolidation?

Spouse student loan consolidation allows married couples to combine their student loans into one debt. Rather than juggling separate accounts and making separate payments, the couple has just one loan and one monthly payment.

Federal Spouse Student Loan Consolidation

Previously, federal student loan borrowers could consolidate their loans together. The federal government issued joint consolidation loans to married couples between 1993 and 2006. However, the government ended that program and no longer offers federal loan borrowers a way to consolidate student debt with a spouse.

Currently, the only way to consolidate federal student loans with a spouse is by using a private lender.

Private Spouse Student Loan Consolidation

Private spouse student loan consolidation, also known as spouse student loan refinancing, is available to those with federal or private student loans. You can refinance your combined debt with a private student loan refinancing company, and the lender will base your new loan’s interest rate on your combined income and creditworthiness.

Private spouse student loan consolidation allows you to qualify for different (and hopefully, better) loan terms. Together, you and your spouse could qualify for a lower interest rate or smaller monthly payment, and you’ll have just one loan to manage and repay.

Benefits of Consolidating Student Loans With a Spouse

Why would someone want to consolidate student loans with a spouse? There are several advantages:

Reduced Interest Rate

When you refinance your student loans with your spouse, the lender will look at your combined household income and both of your credit scores. If your spouse has better credit or a higher income than you, refinancing with your spouse may allow you to qualify for a lower interest rate than you’d get on your own. Together, you could save a substantial amount of money.

Lower Monthly Payments

As with traditional student loan refinancing, you can qualify for new loan terms with spousal student loan consolidation. You may get a lower interest rate or a longer repayment term, giving you a smaller, easier-to-manage monthly payment.

Especially as a newly married couple likely facing new expenses, getting more breathing room in your budget can be a major perk.

Simplified Loan Management

If you get married and your spouse also has student loan debt, you and your partner could be stuck juggling several different loan accounts. Keeping track of multiple due dates and loan servicers could be overwhelming.

With spousal student loan consolidation, the lender combines your loans. Instead of having multiple loans, you and your partner will have just one.

Risks of Consolidating Student Loans With a Spouse

Although consolidating student loans with a spouse can seem appealing, there are some significant drawbacks to keep in mind.

Loss of Federal Protections

If you or your spouse have federal student loans and refinance them, they become private student loans. You’ll lose federal loan benefits and protections, including:

The ability to enroll in an income-driven repayment plan

Eligibility for loan forgiveness programs like Public Service Loan Forgiveness

Access to federal forbearance or deferment programs

Eligibility for the federal student loan payment freeze—now extended through June 2023—and President Joe Biden’s loan forgiveness opportunity

Potential for Complicated Divorce

No one wants to think about splitting up, particularly when you’re a newlywed. But divorce is, unfortunately, common—among those that have been married, 34% of women and 33% of men divorced, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

When you refinance your student loans with your spouse, you are taking on a new loan together. If you do end up divorcing, you’ll still be legally obligated for the combined debt and you’ll have to work out payment terms with your former spouse as part of the divorce agreement.

Few Lenders Offer This Option

Even if you decide to consolidate debt with your partner, only a small number of lenders offer spousal student loan consolidation. With remarkably few options to choose from, you may have trouble getting approved or finding a competitive interest rate.

Permanent and Irreversible Process

When you consolidate your student loans with a spouse, the process is permanent and you cannot revert them to their previous state. If you change your mind or your circumstances change, there’s no turning back the clock to separate your loans.

4 Alternatives to Spousal Student Loan Consolidation

If the drawbacks to spousal student loan consolidation are too severe for you to move forward, there are other ways you and your spouse can manage your loans.

1. Consolidate Your Federal Loans Separately

If you have federal student loans, you can use a direct consolidation loan to combine your own federal loans together. You can combine all of your existing federal loans into a new one, and you may qualify for a longer loan term and other repayment options to reduce your monthly payment. While this won’t allow you to combine debt with your spouse, it can help you better manage the loans you have in your name.

2. Use the Debt Avalanche Method

For couples with multiple student loans, the debt avalanche strategy can be an excellent way to pay off your debt faster and save money.

With the debt avalanche method, you and your spouse continue making all the required minimum monthly payments. If you have any extra money after covering your other expenses, put it toward the student loan with the highest interest rate. Continue making extra payments until the loan is paid in full.

Once the highest-interest loan is paid off, take the extra money that was going to that loan and apply it to the next highest-interest loan. Continue this process until all of your debt is gone.

By targeting the loans with the highest interest rate first, you can save more money and get out of debt more quickly than if you used other debt repayment strategies. Use the Forbes Advisor debt avalanche calculator to get started.

3. Co-sign Your Spouse’s Refinancing Application

While it’s less common than it used to be, many families have a nonworking spouse. Approximately 25% of married couples had just one working spouse, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Whether your spouse is unable to work or stays home to care for your children and household, they’re unlikely to qualify for student loan refinancing on their own since they don’t have a steady source of income. But if you co-sign the loan application, the lender will take your income and credit into consideration, improving your partner’s odds of getting a loan.

As with spousal student loan consolidation, co-signing your spouse’s refinancing application has its risks. You are legally responsible for the debt, and while some lenders offer co-signer releases, not all do. You could be obligated to repay the loan for the entirety of the loan repayment term, even if you separate or divorce.

4. Refinance Your Loans on Your Own

If you have high-interest student loans, refinancing can allow you to get a lower rate and save money. You can decide to refinance your student loans on your own, as long as you meet the lender’s credit and income requirements.

